Martin Luther advances to WIAA girls D3 final

ASHWAUBENON – Emma Kallas scored 21 points as Martin Luther defeated Bloomer 56-38 in a WIAA Division 3 state girls basketball semifinal Thursday at the Resch Center.

The Spartans (26-1) entered the tournament on a 24-game winning streak with their only loss on the season to Division 2 Beaver Dam. They advance to the state championship game against the winner of Wrightstown-Madison Edgewood.

The Blackhawks opened the game with 3 consecutive turnovers as Martin Luther opened a 9-1 lead it would never relinquish. The Spartans led 28-21 at the break and pulled away in the second half.

Chandler Zwiefelhofer led Bloomer (22-5) with 15 points.