Martin Luther advances to WIAA girls D3 final

ASHWAUBENON – Emma Kallas scored 21 points as Martin Luther defeated Bloomer 56-38 in a WIAA Division 3 state girls basketball semifinal Thursday at the Resch Center.

The Spartans (26-1) entered the tournament on a 24-game winning streak with their only loss on the season to unbeaten Division 2 power Beaver Dam. They advance to the state championship game to face Madison Edgewood on Saturday.

The Blackhawks opened the game with 3 consecutive turnovers as Martin Luther opened a 9-1 lead it would never relinquish. The Spartans led 28-21 at the break and pulled away in the second half.

Chandler Zwiefelhofer led Bloomer (22-5) with 15 points.

Madison Edgewood 60, Wrightstown 38

Edgewood erased an early deficit with a 16-3 run to take control for a 60-38 win over Wrightstown in a WIAA Division 3 state girls basketball semifinal Thursday at the Resch Center.

The Tigers opened a 7-0 lead as the Crusaders missed their first 8 shots before erasing the deficit with a 16-3 run powered by Brita Hovde’s 8 consecutive points.

Wrightstown shot 23 percent from the field in the first half, including 3 of 12 from 3-point range, and trailed 27-16 at the break.

Kailee Van Zeeland paced the Tigers with 12 points, with Danielle Nennig and Alisha Murphy adding 11 and 10 points, respectively

Hovde led Edgewood with 14 points, while Estella Moschkau, a 6-foot-2 Stanford recruit, added 13 to go with her 10 rebounds.

The Crusaders will face Martin Luther in the Division 3 championship on Saturday.