Martinsville avenges loss to Center Grove, advances to sectional semifinal

MARTINSVILLE — There was a kid in a Hakeem Olajuwon jersey. One wearing Rob Gronkowski’s jersey. Chipper Jones. Dwayne Wade. Michael Jordan. Peyton Manning. Allen Iverson. Chipper Jones. Chris Paul. Another Jordan.

The Martinsville student section’s theme was jersey night for the team’s sectional opener against Center Grove. So many jerseys. So many kids. So much noise.

It roared when the team held the Trojans to one field goal in the first quarter. It roared when Kayana Traylor hit a buzzer-beater from midcourt going into halftime. Chanted “She’s on fire” as Meredith Deckard hit multiple shots during a 10-0 run to start the second half.

Then, as the team capped off its 62-43 win, the loudest chant of all:

“I believe that we have won, I believe that we have won, I believe that we have won…”

After the game, the Artesians (18-4) had Center Grove coach Shawn Sanders saying this:

“With a crowd like that and an atmosphere like this, I think they’re going to be a tough team to beat in the sectional. I think it’s theirs to lose.”

Offensively, Traylor scored a team-high 19 points. Deckard scored 14. Jessica Nix scored 14 to go with 13 rebounds.

Defensively, the Artesians held the Trojans (14-9) to 35 percent shooting. Cassidy Hardin, who leads the Trojans with 14 points per game, was held to just 9.

“The focus all year has been, ‘We’ve got to get defensive stops,’” Martinsville coach Vince Cerbone said. “I thought we really set the tone at the beginning of the game by keeping them away from the basket and forcing them to take difficult shots.”

Center Grove trailed by 11 after the first quarter but fought back to make it a one-possession game in the closing minutes of the second. But a stagnant start to the third quarter put the Trojans in a hole they couldn’t overcome.

“I was hoping we’d get to the rim and then get our shooters going, but we weren’t able to get that combination,” Sanders said. “They were probably as good as we’ve seen all year defensively.”

As soon as Martinsville saw the sectional draw, the team began planning for how to avenge a December loss at Center Grove. Traylor kept hearing the same question — are you scared? Surely you don’t want to face them again?

“’Yeah, we like our draw,’” was her response. “We want to get them like they got us on that buzzer-beater, so we came out ready.”

The win was the important thing, but how they did it — balance and defense — might prove crucial as the Artesians move on in the tournament. They host Whiteland at 7:30 Friday night in the sectional semifinal.

“Usually the focus is on me or Meredith, and that makes other people step up,” Traylor said. “They’ve been doing a good job. Last year, if they shut us down we were kind of shaky.”

MARTINSVILLE 14 13 18 17 — 62

CENTER GROVE 3 18 8 14 — 43

MARTINSVILLE (18-4): Kayana Traylor 8-11 2-5 19 Merideth Deckard 5-11 2-2 15 Jessica Nix 3-6 8-11 14 Paige Dorsett 4-7 1-2 9 Christina Alexander 1-5 1-1 3 Bethany Mackin 1-3 0-0 2 Team totals: 22-45 14-21 62

CENTER GROVE (14-9): Allison Utterback 5-11 4-6 15 Emma Utterback 4-7 1-2 9 Cassidy Hardin 4-9 1-1 9 Emma LeMasters 2-5 1-2 5 Val Clark 2-5 0-0 5 Team totals: 17-48 7-13 43

