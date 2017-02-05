Martinsville girls win first sectional since 2008

MARTINSVILLE – The Martinsville individual school record for 3-pointers in a game is eight. After just a minute of play it looked like Merideth Deckard was aiming to shatter the record.

“I know that when Kayana (Traylor) drives, they’re going to collapse on her,” Deckard said. “We’ve been playing since the second grade so we can read each other and we know what’s going to happen. She can always find me.”

Deckard hit back-to-back 3s to open the game and would go on to it five more in the game, finishing with 25 points and one 3 shy of the record. However, it was more than enough to propel Martinsville (21-4) past Franklin Central to a 71-61 for its first sectional title since 2008.

“She’s at the point that people know she wants to shoot the ball and she has to earn every shot that she gets,” Martinsville coach Vince Cerbone said of Deckard. “For her to step up the way she did is absolutely phenomenal. Offensively, she and Kayana were the difference makers in the second half.”

The Flashes (11-12) weren’t going to go away easily though thanks to 19 first half points from freshman Rachel Loobie. Franklin Central’s defense held Traylor to only five first-half points and the score was tied at 31 going into halftime.

Second-half adjustments were crystal clear with Traylor switching over to guard Loobie. She held her to only eight-second half points. Offensively, Traylor found her groove as well, scoring 17 second half points, including 12 in the third quarter.

“In the first half we were all a bit passive,” said Traylor, a Purdue recruit. “In the second half I just wanted to be more aggressive and kick it into the gaps if I could. I think I did that much better in the second half.”

The win advances Martinsville to Saturday’s regional, where it will face host school Bedford North Lawrence at noon.



MARTINSVILLE 71, FRANKLIN CENTRAL 61





Martinsville 18 13 14 26 71 Franklin Central 15 16 8 22 61

Martinsville (21-4) — Meredith Deckard 9-10 0-0 25, Kayana Traylor 8-17 2-4 22, Gracie Johnson 0-0 10-10 10, Jessica Nix 3-3 0-0 6, Paige Dorsett 3-4 0-0 6, Christina Alexander 1-2 0-0 2.

Franklin Central (11-12) — Rachel Lobbie 10-16 7-8 27, Kayla Hines 6-13 2-3 16, Alexus Mobley 3-7 0-0 6, Lindsey Owens 1-5 0-0 3, Katy Larson 1-3 0-0 3, Madison Potts 1-3 0-0 2, Sammi Wessel 1-1 0-0 2, Andrea Adams 1-2 0-0 2.

3-point goals: Martinsville: 9 (Deckard 7, Traylor 2); Franklin Central: 4 (Hines 2, Larson 1, Owens 1)