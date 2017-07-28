Marvin Bagley III's 7-year-old brother offered a scholarship by USC on recruiting visit

Few second graders have developed enough skill to excel in team sports. Marvin Bagley III’s brother in Southern California is not the traditional second grader.

Rather, the youngest player to receive a scholarship in memory was handed an official verbal scholarship during his brother’s recent visit to USC. While Marvin Bagley, the top-ranked prospect in the Class of 2018, is the real apple of USC coach Andy Enfield’s eye, the Trojans employed a novel tactic to lure Bagley, offering a scholarship to all three male members of the Bagley family … including Martray Bagley.

As noted by our friends at For the Win, both Marvin Bagley and Marcus Bagley (Class of 2020) are completely defendable scholarship recipients. Martray Bagley? Not so much. The kid is wearing a Transformers shirt, for all sakes.

USC has offered all three Bagley boys! @mb3five @marcus @itspoohpooh_baby #TEAM BAGLEY 🙏🏾 A post shared by Marvin Bagley Jr (@coachbagley) on Jul 27, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Naturally, there’s absolutely no chance that Martray Bagley actually takes USC up on this scholarship offer. It’s highly, highly likely that Enfield won’t even be the coach by the time Martray could matriculate to USC anyway.

All that means is that offering a 7-year-old a scholarship was a blatant gimmick on behalf of the USC coaching staff to lure one of the best basketball talents of a generation. If it works, well, who could blame them? Besides the Bagleys’ parents, of course.