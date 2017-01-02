Marvin Bagley III: If you don't want to be the best, why play?

After sitting out last season amid transfers to Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) and Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), Marvin Bagley is back on the court and enjoying it.

Bagley, ranked as the No. 1 player in the junior class, has helped Sierra Canyon to a No. 2 ranking in the Super 25 before the run of holiday tournaments.

Sierra Canyon suffered its first loss when it fell to Nathan Hale (Seattle) 67-65 in the finals of the Les Schwab Invitational in Oregon. Bagley was named the tournament’s most outstanding player and had 22 points and 10 rebounds in the title game.

Bagley was selected to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Team.

Rivals.com caught up with Bagley at the Schwab and he had some interesting thoughts on being back on the court and his college recruitment that you can read here.

He also addressed his status as the top-ranked player in the Class of 2018.

“If you don’t want to be the best then why play the game,” Bagley said. “That’s my mindset. I want to be the best player for my class and any class.

“It’s not to be cocky, but me as a competitor that’s what I work for. When I go through my workouts I think about that stuff. But whatever comes with it, I can’t control it and I just want to play and win and get better as a player and do whatever I can to get wins for my team.”