Reports: Nation's top recruit Marvin Bagley III files paperwork to potentially reclassify to class of 2017

Marvin Bagley III, the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the class of 2018 and potentially the best prep player in the country, has filed paperwork with the NCAA Clearinghouse in an attempt to reclassify to the class of 2017, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by Scout.com’s Evan Daniels, but rumors had been circulating for weeks that Bagley had been considering the move.

It should be noted that that even if Bagley has filed paperwork doesn’t necessarily mean he’s making the jump; rather, it’s just that he has asked the NCAA whether his screening standing would allow him to move to the class of 2017.

Bagley, who played his prep ball last season at Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), recently visited Duke. He plans to also visit Arizona and UCLA, and he’s currently on a visit to Southern Cal.

MORE: Marvin Bagley III’s 7-year-old brother offered a scholarship by USC on recruiting visit

Bagley is the consensus No. 1 player in the class of 2018, but would certainly make an immediate impact in 2017 should he be cleared.

Attempts to reach Bagley Friday evening were unsuccessful.