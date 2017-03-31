Marvin Bagley III keeps Arizona, eliminates ASU on college recruiting list

Marvin Bagley III, the 6-foot-10 forward considered the nation’s No. 1 2018 boys basketball prospect, still has Arizona, but has eliminated Arizona State from his college basketball recruiting list.

Bagley, a former Tempe Corona del Sol player who played his junior season at Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, released a new list of top six colleges through a Bleacher Report video on Friday.

Bagley had ASU and Oregon in his first list. Those schools have been replaced by Kansas and USC.

Others still on the list are Kentucky, Duke and UCLA, along with UA.

Bagley was azcentral sports’ Big Schools Player of the Year his freshman year, when he led Corona del Sol to a fourth consecutive state championship.

After missing last season due to his move to Southern California, Bagley averaged 24 points and 10 rebounds for national powerhouse Sierra Canyon this season.

Bagley returned to the Valley last weekend and was named Most Valuable Player of an AAU tournament in Avondale, playing for his dad’s Nike-sponsored Phoenix Phamily team.

