Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

Marvin Bagley III keeps Arizona, eliminates ASU on college recruiting list

Marvin Bagley III, the 6-foot-10 forward considered the nation’s No. 1 2018 boys basketball prospect, still has Arizona, but has eliminated Arizona State from his college basketball recruiting list.

Marvin Bagley III, considered the top basketball recruit in the nation in the 2018 class, has a new top six for colleges.

Marvin Bagley III, considered the top basketball recruit in the nation in the 2018 class, has a new top six for colleges.

Bagley, a former Tempe Corona del Sol player who played his junior season at Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, released a new list of top six colleges through a Bleacher Report video on Friday.

Bagley had ASU and Oregon in his first list. Those schools have been replaced by Kansas and USC.

Others still on the list are Kentucky, Duke and UCLA, along with UA.

MORE: DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III make All-USA basketball 1st team

Bagley was azcentral sports’ Big Schools Player of the Year his freshman year, when he led Corona del Sol to a fourth consecutive state championship.

After missing last season due to his move to Southern California, Bagley averaged 24 points and 10 rebounds for national powerhouse Sierra Canyon this season.

Bagley returned to the Valley last weekend and was named Most Valuable Player of an AAU tournament in Avondale, playing for his dad’s Nike-sponsored Phoenix Phamily team.

MORE: Former Arizona high school star Marvin Bagley III a star in LA

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at azc_obert

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ALL-USA 

Related News

Latest News