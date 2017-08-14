Marvin Bagley III set to announce college and reclassification plans Monday

High school basketball player rankings are highly subjective so when a player is the consensus No. 1 prospect it speaks volumes about his skill and potential.

Makes sense that ESPN basketball recruiting director Paul Biancardi refers to Marvin Bagley III as a “once in a generation” talent.

On Monday during the 11 p.m. ET edition of ESPN’s SportsCenter, we’ll find out where Bagley will head to college and whether he’ll stay put in 2018 or reclassify to 2017 and enroll in college immediately.

RELATED: Bagley shuts down pros in Drew League action

Bagley plans to forgo his senior season and be on campus within the next few weeks after finishing up his high school academic work. The NCAA ultimately will need to make a determination on his eligibility.

There’s substantially more mystery in terms of where.

Bagley will decide between Duke, Arizona, USC and UCLA. Arizona is seen as less likely because he did not take a visit there, but Bagley is a Phoenix native and is familiar with the program.

Whichever school lands the 6-foot-10 all-purpose forward will easily be a favorite to win the NCAA title next April, assuming his is cleared to play.

Bagley is that good.

Most reputable NBA Draft sites agree that Bagley would have been the No. 1 overall pick this past June.

And the prospect of getting to the NBA earlier is what’s motivating his decision to reclassify. By moving to college for the 2017-18 season, Bagley would be eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft.

Last season, Bagley was named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA first team after averaging 24.9 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks and leading Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) to a 27-3 record.

This summer he demolished the competition on the Nike EYBL, widely regarded as the most grueling summer circuit of them all, to the tune of 25.8 points, 14.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and 1.7 assists per game.

To cap off the summer, Bagley dominated current NBA players in Los Angeles’ famed Pro Am Drew League.

“It’s just a great feeling to have great coaches like that to give you advice about certain things,” Bagley said of the college coaches recruiting him in his USA Today Blog earlier this year. “I just try to take it all in and put it in to how I play.”

Which coach will he be listening to in the coming weeks?

We’ll find out Monday night.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY