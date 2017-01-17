Marvin Bagley's 7-year-old brother is becoming a TV darling

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) has logged a lot of miles in the last week and gotten a lot of television time at the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions on CBS Sports Network and the Spalding Hoophall Classic on ESPNU.

As expected, much of the coverage focused on Marvin Bagley III, the top-ranked basketball player in the Class of 2018. Bagley’s younger brother Marcus is a freshman small forward.

Their younger brother, Martray, is 7. And adorable.

Martray has been on the team bench and attracted the attention of the cameras, as seen in the image above from the T of C trophy presentation and the ones below from pregame warmups at the T of C and the MVP presentation at Hoophall.

During the postgame interview with Marvin on Monday, ESPN’s Jeff Goodman asked Marvin what he needed to work on. “Everything,” Marvin replied. “I have to get better at everything.”

Said Goodman, “Your little brother says you need to work on your shot.”

Marvin smiled, as only a big brother can.