Marvin Wilson leads 12 players set to announce during ESPNU signing day coverage

Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas) is mentioned by many players at the Under Armour All-America Game as a potential defensive MVP in the game. (Photo: Jim Halley, USA TODAY Sports).

Twelve players ranked in the ESPN 300 will announce during the ESPNU Signing Day Special on Wednesday.

The special, which has 11 consecutive hours of National Signing Day coverage, will include the announcement of defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, ranked No. 4 by ESPN and the only uncommitted player in the Top 10.

He is expected to choose from among Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and South Florida.

Signing Day Special begins at 8 a.m. ET on ESPNU, moves to ESPN2 from noon-5 p.m. and wrap up on ESPNU  from 5–7 p.m.

Along with the announcements, ESPN No. 1 overall recruit Trey Smith, an early enrollee at Tennessee, will be interviewed on campus during the 2 p.m. hour. No. 136 Tommy Devito (Syracuse), No. 143 Fred Hansard (Penn State) and A.J. Dillon (Boston College) will appear live ESPN’s Bristol campus and No. 38 Wyatt Davis (Ohio State) will be interviewed live from Los Angeles.

 ESPN will have reporters at 16 campuses across the country and more than 25 coach interviews. Former LSU coach Les Miles will serve as a guest analyst.

Before signing day, ESPNU will air a two-hour special on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Here are the players scheduled to announce and when the announcements will be made:  

Time (ET)

Player

Position (Rank)

Hometown

Final Schools

8 a.m.

No. 65 Levi Jones

No. 4 OLB

Austin, Texas

Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC

No. 207 Stephan Zabie

No. 24 OT

Austin, Texas

Oklahoma, Texas, USC

10 a.m.

No. 83 Todd Harris

No. 8 S

Plaquemine, La.

LSU, Alabama, TCU

No. 63 Aubrey Solomon

No. 5 DT

Leesburg, Ga.

Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, USC

No. 55 Jeff Thomas

No. 8 WR

East St. Louis, Ill.

Louisville, Miami (Fla.), Oregon

11 a.m.

No. 120 Chevin Calloway

No. 11 CB

Dallas, Texas

Arkansas, Texas, Ole Miss

Damion Daniels

No. 21 DT

Dallas, Texas

Colorado, Nebraska, Texas-San Antonio

1 p.m.

No. 70 James Robinson IV

No. 11 WR

Lakeland, Fla.

Clemson, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon

No. 140 A.J. Davis

No. 14 RB

Lakeland, Fla.

UNC, Louisville, Pitt

4 p.m.

No. 116 Greg Johnson

No. 7 ATH

Los Angeles

USC, Nebraska, Oregon

No. 16 Joseph Lewis

No. 1 WR

Los Angeles

USC, Nebraska, Oregon

No. 4 Marvin Wilson

No. 1 DT

Houston, Texas

Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USF

