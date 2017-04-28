Maryland 5-star CB Anthony Lytton commits to Florida State

On a night when no Florida State players were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Seminoles landed a player who could break through to the first round four or five years from now.

Five-star defensive back Anthony Lytton Jr. committed to the Seminoles ahead of scholarship offers from a handful of the nation’s top programs, including Michigan, Alabama, Clemson, Nebraska, Oklahoma and his in-state Maryland Terrapins, to name but a few.

Lytton made his announcement on Twitter, the culmination of a year of recruiting hype in which he has reportedly called Florida State his dream school and openly acknowledged them as his leader for more than a year.

Though he projects as a defensive back in college, Lytton is a two-way star at Dr. Henry Wise School in Maryland, where he racked up 683 yards receiving, averaging 20.7 yards per catch and scoring 13 TDs. He had three interceptions and a forced fumble playing out of the defensive backfield.