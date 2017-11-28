Maryland commit Austin Fontaine receives Under Armour All-American Game jersey

USA Today Sports

DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) defensive tackle Austin Fontaine received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Fontaine is the 10-ranked defensive tackle in the country, according to ESPN. He committed to Maryland in April.

Fontaine with his mother, Geri, the American Family Insurance Dream Champion Award recipient. (Photo: Intersport)

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

