Maryland commit Austin Fontaine receives Under Armour All-American Game jersey

DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) defensive tackle Austin Fontaine received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Fontaine is the 10-ranked defensive tackle in the country, according to ESPN. He committed to Maryland in April.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.