Maryland continues recruiting headway with pledge of 4-star OT Jaelyn Duncan

Maryland coach D.J. Durkin came to College Park to revitalize a once proud program, starting with recruiting. He’s well on his way.

On Thursday the Terps added the latest significant member of the school’s Class of 2018, adding four-star offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan. For a program that struggled with quarterback protection, Duncan could be an instant impact player when he arrives in College Park.

The decision for Duncan was one to stay home and be a part of building a new legacy at his hometown school.

The St. Francis Academy star can go a huge way toward achieving just that after turning his back on scholarship offers from the likes of Tennessee, Penn State and UCLA.