Maryland powers McDonogh, Glenelg atop Super 25 girls lacrosse rankings

The Super 25 girls lacrosse rankings sees a familiar face at the top of the list this week, as the McDonogh School in Maryland has now won an astounding 171 consecutive games, including a key conference win in the past week.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

But the top ten does see significant changes this week, as another Maryland program is emerging as a national force. Glenelg High School picked up its second Super 25 victory this week and now sits at No. 2.

Notre Dame Prep, thanks to a big win over previous No. 2 St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.) now holds the No. 3 spot. The Saints and Ridgewood (N.J.) round out the top five.

Moorestown, a longtime powerhouse in New Jersey, jumps into the top ten after being unranked in the previous week after handing Garden City (N.Y.) its first loss of the year. The move gives New Jersey three teams in the top ten.

And further down the rankings, another traditional power – Manhasset out of Nassau County, sneaks back into the Super 25 after a combination of results across state lines.

This week brings several important Super 25 matchups, including a showdown in Maryland as McDonogh will host No. 13 Marriotts Ridge on April 29.