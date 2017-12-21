Maryland signee can kick long field goals with each leg

College football’s Early Signing Period arrived Wednesday, and one signee in particular has a skill that not many others can claim.

Richmond Hill (Ga.) senior kicker Joseph Petrino will be headed to Maryland next fall. Before he suits up for the Terrapins, though, Petrino already will have carved out a large measure of internet fame.

And this isn’t some gimmicky ticket to viral stardom. Petrino, the No. 10 kicker in the Class of 2018 per the 247 Sports Composite, can kick with both his right and left foot. And we mean, he can really kick with both legs.

60 yard field goal right foot✅

50 yard field goal left foot✅ @BleacherReport @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/1l3nP7Vg3I — Joseph Petrino (@joseph_petrino) September 5, 2017

Yup, those are footballs going through the uprights from 50 and 60 yards away. And they are being launched off each of Petrino’s feet.

Surely he still has the talent, and the College Park-based program could use the boost.

While he did go just 8-for-15 on field goals this year, Petrino also went 39-for-41 on PATs and averaged 58.7 yards per kickoff. As long as he brings the boom, and from either side, we certainly approve.