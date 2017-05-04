Maryland youth soccer coach arrested for sexual abuse of a minor

Montgomery Co. soccer coach charged with sex abuse of 7-year-old girl. Police believe there may be more victims: https://t.co/dFvmXUEvxV pic.twitter.com/duWLHDcJQe — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) May 4, 2017

A Maryland soccer coach is accused of having inappropriate contact with a 7-year-old girl, and investigators say the incidents took place during practice two summers ago.

According to a release by the Montgomery County (Md.) Department of Police, Miguel Alfredo Flores, 47, of Gaithersburg, Md., is charged with one count of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of third-degree sex offense.

On March 30, detectives received information from Child Protective Services that Flores, head soccer coach for The Academia De Futbol Salvadorena, had engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with the then 7-year-old female victim during the summer of 2015. Per the police department, further investigation revealed that the suspect had engaged the juvenile female victim in inappropriate sexual contact on multiple occasions during soccer practices that summer.

Detectives arrested Flores Wednesday evening while he was at the Centerway Park soccer field in Montgomery Village (Md.), the same place where the alleged abuse took place.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have had contact with Flores.