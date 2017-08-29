Maryville's (Tenn.) 70-game regular-season win streak snapped

Oakland senior tailback Jeron Rooks didn’t hesitate when asked which video game move most resembles his running style.

“It’s ‘B’ on the X-Box,” said Rooks, regarding his ability to spin away from would-be tacklers.

Rooks hit the ‘B’ button often Friday night in the Patriots’ 17-14 win over Class 6A No. 1-ranked Maryville at Ray Hughes Stadium.

The Patriots snapped Maryville’s 70-game regular-season winning streak dating back to 2010. It continued an Oakland (2-0) regular-season win streak (21) that goes back to 2015.

Rooks has been one of a host of running backs Oakland has used this season after Ladarius Patterson was the team’s primary runner a year ago.

He took advantage of his opportunity to gain a career-high 19 carries. He finished with 168 yards and both of the Patriots’ touchdowns.

“The blocking up front was great, especially Thadd (Chapman) and Branson (Boone),” Rooks said. “Our fullbacks (Mookie Wilson, Cameron Snelling) also played great.”

Oakland has relied on its running game much more after the team passed for more than 2,000 yards a season ago. Rooks is one of the few players on this year’s roster who received significant playing time on last year’s 6A state runner-up.

“He’s got a lot of moves,” said Oakland coach Kevin Creasy.

Rooks’ 31-yard scamper inside the Maryville 10 with less than a minute remaining sealed the win for Oakland, which has beaten Maryville twice in a row, including last year’s 6A state semifinals (23-7).

