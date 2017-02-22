Mason boys finish strong to edge Eaton Rapids

MASON – Dezmond Davis wasn’t quite sure if he would even be able to suit up for the Mason boys basketball team this season.

There were some doubts for the junior forward after transferring to Mason from Eastern in the middle stages of the fall.

But Davis has been able to play for the Bulldogs and has gradually worked himself into a bigger role over the course of the winter.

And Tuesday he delivered his best performance of the season..

Davis had eight of his team-high 15 points in the final quarter while helping Mason pull out a 62-58 victory over Eaton Rapids.

“We just had to put the ball in the basket,” Davis said. “We were down at halftime so we had to pick it up.”

Davis had the go-ahead basket with 4:03 remaining. That basket was part of a stretch where he went on a personal 6-0 run to help Mason (8-10) take the lead for good.

“Dezmond Davis was terrific in the second half,” Mason coach Lee Chaney said. “That’s the best he’s played. We had guys playing with some energy. We had guys playing aggressive, which we really haven’t done the last few games. It was good to see us relax and taking the ball to the hole and sharing the basketball. That was the biggest thing. We looked like a completely different offensive team.”

Travis Mussell added 15 points for the Bulldogs, who improved to 7-2 in nonleague games.

Jacob Osypczuk had 15 points to lead Eaton Rapids (5-13).

The Greyhounds had some chances and pulled within one after a steal and basket by Ben Gleeson with under a minute remaining.

But Noah Anderson answered with a basket for Mason and Brandon Showers hit a pair of free throws with 19.4 seconds to play that helped Mason close out the win.

