Mason girls fall in regional semifinal

STURGIS – Autumn Kissman knew it had been some time since the Mason girls basketball program had experienced some postseason success.

The senior center played a part in changing that.

And while Kissman would have liked to make a little more noise in the state tournament with her teammates, she was proud of what the Bulldogs accomplished in a season that ended Tuesday with a 56-45 loss to Kalamazoo Central in a Class A regional semifinal at Sturgis High School.

“Honestly, it was hard, but I’m just really proud of my team for making it this far,” Kissman said. “We haven’t made it this far in 17 years. Although we didn’t have the outcome we wanted, this was a great accomplishment.”

Kissman, who will continue her career at Oakland University, had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs, who close the season at 14-9.

“Obviously we’re really bummed, we thought we could have beat that team,” said Mason coach Jen Walkington, whose team had its highest win total in several years. “We had an incredible season and we played really well throughout the whole time. The nicest thing about this team is we never gave up. We played in tight games all season and we played down until the very end. I think this was another example of how we improved from past seasons at Mason. We fight and we fight and we fight.”

The Bulldogs led a majority of the first half and owned a 22-21 advantage at the intermission. But things slipped away in the second half for Mason, which struggled all night to get its shots from the perimeter to fall. Kalamazoo Central (19-3) closed the third quarter on an 8-2 run and pushed its lead to 11 after hitting a pair of free throws early in the fourth.

Mason pulled within three with 4:30 to play but never got closer. Kalamazoo Central closed the contest on a 12-4 run.

“They hit some big shots,” Walkington said. “We didn’t shoot very well from the outside. Autumn played a phenomenal game, but we have to have more tools other than our inside game. They hit some pretty big shots. Defensively I thought we did OK on them, but they hit some big ones.”

Kissman said the accomplishments from this season and ending the school’s district title drought will be among her proudest memories from a successful senior year.

“It means so much and I’ll remember this forever, even when I’m at Oakland,” Kissman said. “The team, the memories, the games – everything.”

EAST LANSING 60, BATTLE CREEK LAKEVIEW 45: Junior guard Amelia McNutt had a season-high 26 points while leading the Trojans back into the regional finals for a second straight season. Jaida Hampton added 15 points for East Lansing, which improved to 21-2. An 18-0 run that spanned the late stages of the third quarter and early in the fourth helped the Trojans advance to face Kalamazoo Central in a regional final Thursday.

