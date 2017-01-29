Mason star hits the 1000-point mark

Autumn Kissman received a ball commemorating her latest milestone this week. It marked another accomplishment checked off the list of goals she set four years ago.

Early in her varsity career, the Mason High School senior post jotted in a journal that she wanted to become the latest 1,000-point scorer for the Bulldogs.

Now she is.

Kissman reached the milestone in a game against St. Johns on Jan. 20, becoming the first Mason player in more than decade to reach it, according to third-year Bulldog coach Jen Walkington. And Kissman is the second person from her family to reach the 1000-point mark in high school Her father, Tim, scored 1,425 points during his three-year varsity career at Eaton Rapids.

“It’s kind of cool in a sense that it’s a proud (accomplishment) for me,” Kissman said. “I’m proud of myself for doing it, because I’m trying to keep it going in my family.”

The accomplishment has been part of a strong varsity career for Kissman, who signed with Oakland University in November. Kissman has averaged a double-double the last two seasons and been one of the top scorers and rebounders in the Lansing area.

“I think it’s been a successful (career) over the course of four years at Mason,” said Kissman, who had 1,030 points and 673 rebounds for her career entering Friday’s game against DeWitt.. “A lot of that has to do with my team getting me the ball, and me doing the same in return. It’s also my coach. My coach has been a huge help the past three years she’s been coaching me. That’s been a large significance in me scoring these points.”

But Kissman wants more than just personal achievements. She also is trying to help Mason (7-5) to its best season in several years. The Bulldogs haven’t exceeded 12 wins in a season in the last few years and Kissman wants to make that happen this winter.

League and district titles are also on her radar for Kissman before she begins her college career. She’s been a big reason why Mason has a chance to accomplish both. She’s helped the Bulldogs compete in the CAAC Red this winter. Outside of its setbacks to DeWitt, the Bulldogs’ three other losses have come by a combined nine points.

“She wants to end with a bang, which I don’t blame her,” Walkington said. “She wants to have a successful senior year. We’ve been able to compete this year in games that last year we weren’t able to. We had a close one with Waverly, a close one with St. Johns, we beat Haslett. I think this year she knows she has to bring it in order for us to beat those teams, and she really has. She’s really stepped up.”

