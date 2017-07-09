Georgia football player dies in park accident

A Georgia football player who recently graduated from Harrison High School (Kennesaw) died Saturday at a park in Alabama, according to WAFF.

The body of Mason Tompkins, 18, was found in High Falls Park, authorities said.

Officials told WAFF that witnesses say Tompkins, from Ackworth, Ga., jumped from the top of a waterfall and hit his head on the way down. His body was found two hours later, the station reported.

According to Fox 5 in Atlanta, Harrison players gathered on the field Saturday night in tribute to Tompkins. They placed roses across the field in his honor.

“He was just one of those guys that just brightens up your day,” former teammate Trey Iorillo told Fox 5. “He is nice to everyone. You could talk all day long about anything. He’s one of the coolest guys I’ve ever met.”

Among those offering condolences was Justin Fields, Harrison’s quarterback who is considered among the top recruits in the nation in the Class of 2018.

Today we lost not only a great friend but a brother. He had my back on and off of the field. Have a blast in heaven, we love you. pic.twitter.com/OY1UnjQ0gi — Justin Fields (@justnfields) July 9, 2017

Tompkins, a lineman was listed in a May press release among the new recruits for Division III Berry College in Georgia.