Mason's Kissman, Waverly's Smith tabbed Class A all-state

Autumn Kissman still doesn’t remember much about the shot.

But she’s seen the footage over and over again throughout the last two weeks of her clutch game-winning basket that helped give the Mason girls basketball program its first district championship in 17 years.

Kissman describes that moment as one of her biggest thrills on the court. And it was part of another strong season that helped her repeat as an Associated Press first team all-state selection in Class A.

Kissman is joined by Waverly’s Alisia Smith on the all-state first team. Both Division I-bound players had successful senior years while leading their teams to strong seasons.

Smith, who will continue her career at Penn State, had Waverly in the mix for a CAAC Red championship. She and the Warriors were the lone team to beat CAAC Red champion DeWitt during the regular season.

Helping Waverly to a runner-up finish in the Red contributed to Smith viewing her final season as productive.

“I think made a bigger growth than last year, especially being a leader this year,” said Smith, who averaged 16 points and seven rebounds during the regular season.

“My defense really helped my team out and also offense and being able to score points in big games . Helping out just on the defensive end or getting rebounds if I wasn’t getting points that night (were part of what I was able to do).”

Kissman, who is signed with Oakland, surpassed 1,000 career points while guiding Mason to a 14-win season. She averaged 19.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.4 blocks while helping the Bulldogs to their most successful season in several years.

“I would not change one thing about it,” Kissman said of her final season. “The team and just the atmosphere was great for everyone to just get better throughout the season. Even though it got cut kind of short at the end with regionals, I learned a lot this season and I think I’ve become a lot better player for next year.”

DeWitt’s Grace George, East Lansing’s Jaida Hampton and Amelia McNutt, Jasmine Clerkley and Laya Hartman of Okemos and St. Johns’ Maddie Maloney each earned honorable mention all-state recognition.

ASSOCIATED PRESS CLASS A ALL-STATE

The 2017 Associated Press Class A girls basketball All-State team as selected by a panel of nine Michigan sportswriters.

Player of the Year

Kierra Fletcher, Warren Cousino, Sr.

First-Team All-State

Kierra Fletcher, Warren Cousino, Sr.

Ellie Taylor, Midland Dow, Sr.

Moira Joiner, Saginaw Heritage, So.

Destiny Strother, Flint Carman-Ainsworth, So.

Autumn Kissman, Mason, Sr.

Maddy Watters, Rockford , Sr.

Camree Clegg, Wayne Memorial, Jr.

Deja Church, Southfield A&T, Sr.

Jordan Walker, Muskegon Mona Shores, Sr.

Lazurea Saunders, East Kentwood, Jr.

Alisia Smith, Lansing Waverly, Sr.

Coach of the Year: Skip Stevenson, Walled Lake Western

Second-Team All-State

(Nominees receiving two or more votes from the nine-member panel)

Emily Eldridge, Battle Creek Lakeview, Sr.

Kate Sherwood, Belleville, Jr.

Coach: Mariah Gordon, Belleville

Honorable Mention

