Mass. baseball coach wins state title on same day he sees son get married

There are good days, and then there is the kind of Saturday that one Massachusetts baseball coach had.

As MassLive.com tells it, coaching his alma mater to its first-ever state championship wasn’t even the most exciting thing St. Mary (Westfield, Mass.) baseball coach Troy Collins did that day.

That’s because his team’s 5-3 win against Archbishop Williams (Braintree, Mass.) in the Division IV state title game came after he had seen his son, Anthony, get married.

Collins awoke at 5:30 a.m., took part in pictures, and then attended the Hartford, Conn., wedding.

“It was fantastic,” Collins told MassLive after the game.

Three coaches (Collins, Sean Pierce and Sam Farnsworth, Anthony’s best man) attended the wedding, as did Drew Collins, the team’s first baseman and Troy’s nephew.

While Farnsworth stayed at the reception, the rest of the coaches hit the road at about 4:30 p.m. so they could arrive at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester roughly an hour before the 6:30 start time. At roughly 8:30 p.m., Collins’ team had won a title.

“This day is the best day ever for me, other than my kids being born,” Collins said. “To get to see my son get married and spend it with my family and my extended family? You can’t ask for anything else.” He then reached down, rolling up his pant leg. “Look, I even kept my socks on,” said Collins, revealing embroidered black socks that read “Father of the Groom.”

A great day, indeed.

