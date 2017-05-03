Mass. basketball coach on leave, accused of sending inappropriate Snapchat messages to former student

Central Catholic coach placed on leave after allegedly sending inappropriate Snapchat messages to a former student https://t.co/vAPAGOJQqD pic.twitter.com/XGooqRbvqx — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) May 2, 2017

A boys basketball coach in Mass. has been placed on administrative leave for allegedly sending inappropriate Snapchat messages to a former student.

The Boston Globe reports that Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.) boys basketball coach and dean of students Richard Nault is now on leave.

Per the Globe, Nault has been at the Central Catholic helm for 11 seasons, directing the Raiders to state titles in 2008 and 2010 and reaching this year’s Div. 1 North final against eventual state champion Cambridge (Mass.) Rindge and Latin. The 1990 Central Catholic graduate has coached at his alma mater for 18 years, the last 11 as head coach.

According to the Globe, an e-mail sent to families last Thursday by Central Catholic president Christopher Sullivan stated that an administrator was on leave for sending inappropriate messages through social media to a former student last month.