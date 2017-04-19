Mass. freshman baseball player dies in car accident on way home from practice

A Massachusets freshman was killed in a car accident while on his way home from baseball practice Tuesday afternoon.

Family members identified Brockton freshman Isaias Caban as the student who died in the crash.

Brockton Public School Superintendent Kathleen Smith said in a statement obtained by CBS Boston that all three people involved in the crash were Brockton students.

Per CBS Boston, a 19-year-old male who was driving was treated at the scene and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital while a 14-year-old boy sitting in the back seat was brought to South Shore Hospital and then transported to Boston Children’s Hospital.

15 year old Isaias Caban was killed in a car accident on his way home from baseball practice in #Brockton today. pic.twitter.com/PMOsYAz2Ov — Julie Loncich (@JulieLoncich) April 18, 2017

WBZ-TV reported that two members of Brockton’s freshmen baseball team had just finished morning practice during April vacation week and were picked up by the high school senior for a ride home when the crash happened at around 12:25 p.m.

Caban’s father, Osvaldo Caban, said his 15-year-old son dreamed of serving in the army like his sister, then wanted to play baseball professionally.

“He wasn’t just my boy, he was my friend. My friend and son. He was my best friend,” Osvaldo Caban told WBZ-TV. “I don’t believe it. I think I’m dreaming. I think I’m in a deep sleep dreaming that my son is not here. I don’t know what I’m going to do when I wake up tomorrow because the dream is going to continue.”

State and Brockton Police are investigating the crash, the cause of which was not yet known. Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter called the crash “a tragedy for our whole city.”

Per WBZ, excessive speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.