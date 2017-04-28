Mass. track coach accused of trading child pornography on Craigslist

A Massachusetts high school track coach who once coached at Harvard University has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Federal prosecutors say 69-year-old Walter Johnson was arrested at his Framingham home Thursday and charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.

Authorities say Johnson traded sexually explicit pictures of children with someone he met through Craigslist. Police say the images were found on a thumb driven hidden at his home.

Johnson was an assistant track coach and head girls’ cross country coach at Wellesley (Mass.) High School. The school fired him Thursday.

He was also an assistant track coach at Harvard from 1982 until 2006.