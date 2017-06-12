Master Teague's commitment adds RB depth for Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes hadn’t added a significant commitment to the Class of 2018 in some time, but the Buckeyes got off the slide on Sunday with the pledge of Tennessee running back Master Teague.

The wonderfully named Teague is a rising senior at Blackman High in Murfreesboro, in suburban Nashville. Teague is currently rated as a three-star prospect, but has top-end speed and a Big Ten body at 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds. He also rather famously cleaned 340 pounds.

If those characteristics sound like Ohio State by the numbers, that’s because they are. Teague looks like a potential Mike Weber in training, albeit one coming from the south rather than the midwest.

For Teague, the decision to head to Columbus came down to Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer’s faith in his abilities, as he told SECCountry:

“Urban Meyer said that there are only three, maybe five other running backs in the country that can do what I do,” Teague said. “They want to check all of the boxes about me and seeing me move in person is the last one to be checked. All other boxes have been checked. They want to make sure just like we want to make sure. It has been good building a relationship with them.”

Now he’ll keep building that relationship in Columbus, with Meyer, the rest of the coaching staff and his fellow backs.