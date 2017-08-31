No. 1 Mater Dei (Calif.) vs. No. 3 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas): Everything you need to know

In one of the most anticipated games in recent high school football memory, three-time defending Super 25 champion Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) will travel face No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.).
WHEN: Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST
WHERE: Santa Ana (Calif.) Stadium
HOW TO WATCH: Prime Ticket & FOX Sports GO
Below is our coverage
