Mater Dei (Calif.) cements spot at No. 1, St. Xavier (Cincinnati) climbs back into Super 25

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) survived a good test from No. 15 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) to hold onto the top spot in the Super 25 high school football rankings.

The Monarchs (7-0) were led by wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had two touchdown catches and returned a punt for a touchdown in a 31-21 win Friday over the Braves, who remain the No. 15 team.

With then-No. 7 Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) falling out of the rankings with a 6-3 upset loss Friday to Archer (Lawrenceville), St. Xavier (Cincinnati) climbed back into the rankings at No. 24 and is the sole new team in the rankings. The Bombers improved to 8-0 as slotback Matthew Fox had two touchdown catches in a 47-14 defeat of Football North (Mississauga, Ontario, Canada) on Friday.

St. Xavier travels to 7-1 St. Ignatius (Cleveland) on Saturday.

