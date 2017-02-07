Mater Dei (Calif.) moves into Top 5 in Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) moved into the top 5 of the Super 25 Computer rankings for boys basketball after its performance in the Nike Extravaganza.

The Monarchs, bolstered by the addition of 7-footer Bol Bol, beat Village Christian (Sun Valley, Calif.) and St. Augustine (San Diego) and are now No. 5.

Mater Dei was No. 7 last week.

The top four spots remained the same: Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), Chino Hills (Calif.), La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) and Nathan Hale (Seattle).

Champlin Park (Minn.) remained No. 6, followed by IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia), Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) and Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.).

Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) dropped to No. 11, with Grand Rapids Christian (Mich.), Klein Forest (Houston), Memphis East (Tenn.) and The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.) rounding out the Top 15.

Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.) is in at No. 16, followed by Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), Edmond North (Edmond, Okla.), Maple Grove (Minn.) and Jackson (Massillon, Ohio).

The final five are Jonesboro (Ark.), Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), Damien (La Verne, Calif.), Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) and Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.).