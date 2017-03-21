Mater Dei (Calif.) OL Tommy Brown discusses recruiting, looks ahead to 2017 season

HighSchoolFootballAmerica.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports

With 16 college scholarship offers currently on the table, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Tommy Brown has lots to think about. USA TODAY High School Sports partner High School Football America caught-up with the 6-7, 315-pounder senior-to-be at The Opening March 12 in Los Angeles.

RELATED: More high school football news year-round from High School Football America

Brown, who only began playing football as a freshman, told us he’s getting ready to check 0ut some of the schools that have offered him, plus he evaluates his development over the last three seasons. Brown, who is ranked as the tenth best offensive tackle prospect in the nation by 247Sports.com’s composite rankings, also discussed his excitement about the upcoming 2017 season that will see Mater Dei ranked as one of the best teams in the nation at the start of the season.

RELATED: Mater Dei duo J.T. Daniels, Amon-Ra St. Brown ready to shine

Brown holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Oregon, UCLA, and a host of others.