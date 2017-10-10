Mater Dei (Calif.) takes over top spot in Super 25 Computer football rankings

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) is the new No. 1 in the Super 25 Computer football rankings. The Monarchs have spent the season atop the expert rankings.

The previous No. 1, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), fell to No. 2. Mater Dei’s opponent this week, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), is No. 4.

Ben Davis (Indianapolis) remains No. 3, while Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) fell a spot to No. 5.

Folsom (Calif.) jumped into the top 25, moving up 17 spots to No. 20. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) was the top-25’s biggest mover, jumping 28 spots to No. 22.