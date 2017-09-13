USA Today Sports

Mater Dei (Calif.) takes over top spot in Super 25 volleyball rankings

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) has taken over the top spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Super 25.

Last week’s No. 1, Assumption (Louisville), suffered its first loss of the season to Walton (Marietta, Ga.) and fell to the second spot in the rankings.

The rest of the top five remained the same, with Marist (Chicago), Reagan (San Antonio), and Eagan (Minn.) coming in at 3-4-5.

‘Iolana (Honolulu, Hawaii) entered the poll at No. 6 and is the highest ranked newcomer. Others new to the rankings are Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.), Rouse (Leander, Texas), Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati), and Kamehameha (Honolulu, Hawaii).

