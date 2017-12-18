Mater Dei wins state title to hold onto No. 1, North Gwinnett only new team in Super 25

Top-ranked Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) wrapped up its season with a 15-0 record and a state Open Division Bowl championship. Now all the Monarchs can do is wait to see if they will finish the season No. 1.

RELATED: Latest Super 25 football rankings

Mater Dei quarterback J.T. Daniels ran for two touchdowns and threw three touchdown passes in a 52-21 win Saturday vs. then-No. 12 De La Salle (Concord) in the Open Division Bowl State Championship in Sacramento.

RELATED: Mater Dei wraps up season with state title

RELATED: Bruce Rollinson is the ALL-USA Coach of the Year

There’s only one more week in the season, with No. 3 Allen playing unranked Lake Travis (Austin) for the Texas 6A championship on Saturday and No. 8 Bingham (South Jordan, Utah), No. 11 St. Frances (Baltimore) and No. 22 Chandler, Ariz., all playing in Saturday’s GEICO State Champions Bowl Series in Phoenix.

Georgia 6A champion North Gwinnett (Suwanee) is the only new team this week at No. 23. Bulldogs linebacker Jayden McDonald had 2.5 sacks and forced a fumble in a 19-17 defeat of Colquitt County (Moultrie) on Friday in the AAAAAAA state championship.

POLL: Vote for the top Super 25 star for the season