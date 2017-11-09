Mater Dei star, Alabama OT commit Tommy Brown excited to be Under Armour All-American

By: Tim Whelan Jr., USA TODAY High School Sports | November 9, 2017
Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) offensive tackle Tommy Brown received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.
Brown, a 6-7, 315-pound four-star and Alabama commit, is ranked as the No. 10 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 13 recruit in the state of California, according to ESPN’s recruiting rankings.
He committed to the Crimson Tide in July.
The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.
2018 Under Armour All-America Game, Alabama Crimson Tide, Alabama Crimson Tide football, American Family Insurance, California, football, Mater Dei (Santa Ana CA), Tommy Brown, Under Armour All-America Game, Under Armour All-America Selection Tour