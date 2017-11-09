Mater Dei star, Alabama OT commit Tommy Brown excited to be Under Armour All-American

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) offensive tackle Tommy Brown received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

RELATED: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

Brown, a 6-7, 315-pound four-star and Alabama commit, is ranked as the No. 10 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 13 recruit in the state of California, according to ESPN’s recruiting rankings.

He committed to the Crimson Tide in July.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.