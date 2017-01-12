Mater Dei star DL Austin Faoliu decommits from Arizona

If Rich Rodriguez is going to turn around his fortunes at Arizona, he’s not going to do it with a recent Mater Dei star anymore.

On Wednesday, three-star defensive lineman Austin Faoliu decided against becoming a Wildcat, re-opening his recruitment less than a month before National Signing Day.

The decision is sure to ramp up attention and interest in the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder, who holds scholarship offers from 15 of the nation’s top programs, including Oklahoma, Texas, Ole Miss and Michigan State. Intriguingly, he doesn’t hold scholarship offers from any of the major powers in his home state of California, with Arizona and Washington State the closest Power 5 programs to his home school.

He has already planned official visits to Oklahoma, this weekend, and Ole Miss at the end of the month, while Washington State, Arizona State and UTSA are the only program besides Arizona to have held in-home coaching visits with the Mater Dei star.

None of that means that anyone has a strong hold on the star’s future. It doesn’t even mean he definitely won’t end up in Tucson, though that sounds unlikely from the tenor of his Twitter decommitment statement. What this really means is that the recruiting chase is on, and there are some major players in the race.