Mater Dei (Calif.) still No. 1 going into big game, Pearl (Miss.), Wake Forest (N.C.) crack Super 25 football rankings

Top-ranked Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) opened Trinity League play with a 70-35 defeat of Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita) as J.T. Daniels completed 21 of 24 passes for 326 yards and six touchdowns Friday. The Monarchs (6-0) will likely be tested this week, however, when they play No. 15 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) at El Camino College in Torrance in another Trinity League game.

Bosco’s Braves, which defeated Mater Dei in the CIF playoffs last season en route to winning the state title, are 5-1 after quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw three touchdown passes in a 42-21 win Friday at Lutheran (Orange).

There are two new teams in the Super 25 — No. 24 Pearl, Miss., and No. 25 Wake Forest, N.C. The Pearl Pirates return to the Super 25 after being bounced from the rankings several weeks ago with one too many close calls. On Friday, the Pirates improved to 8-0 as Jake Smithhart threw for two touchdowns and ran for a touchdown in a 33-0 win at Terry.

Wake Forest, a defending state champion, improved to 7-0 as running back Demarcus Jones II ran for two touchdowns in a 42-0 win Friday vs. Knightdale.

Two teams fell from the rankings with losses to non-ranked opponents. Then-No. 17 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) lost 26-20 to Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) on Friday and then-No. 23 Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.) was defeated 24-21 by Bentonville on Friday.