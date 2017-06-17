QB Matt Corral decommits from USC, thanks Heltons

Matt Corral, the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2018, has decommitted from USC, he confirmed to USA TODAY High School Sports.

The decision was first reported by 247Sports.

Corral, from Long Beach Poly (Calif.) had been a USC commit since February 2016.

“I did decommit from USC,” Corral said in a statement. “I have a lot of love for the Heltons and the USC football program. I also thank them for all the knowledge they have shared with me.”

Corral has seven reported offers, but many schools that would have offered over the last 15 months have not given his commitment. Alabama was his most recent reported offer in early March. He took an unofficial visit to Georgia in April.

Corral left observers impressed at the Steve Clarkson Quarterback Retreat in late May and then was chosen among the Elite 11 to advance to the Nike Opening Finals two weeks ago.

Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel, who worked specifically with Corral during the Clarkson, was impressed.

“Matt Corral was a man amongst boys,” Starkel said. “The guy’s got a cannon for a right arm, unmatched footwork, and the mentally of an assassin. He will be successful at the next level because he always wants to learn and get better. I can’t wait to watch his career as he grows and develops.”

In the aftermath of Corral’s decommitment, USC offered Jack Tuttle from Mission Hills (San Marcos, Calif.).

Tuttle, ranked as the No. 7 pro-style QB, is a Utah commit and said the USC offer won’t change that.

“I was honored to receive an offer from USC, similar to the other schools who have offered me,” Tuttler said. “However, I am very much committed to Utah and don’t plan on visiting anywhere else. I will be in Salt Lake next week. Go Utes!”