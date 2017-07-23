Matt Corral, No. 2 pro-style QB in 2018, commits to Florida

Matt Corral, ranked as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2018, committed to the University of Florida on Saturday night via Twitter during an unofficial visit.

Corral, from Long Beach Poly (Calif.), had decommitted from USC on June 17. His Twitter post committed to Florida was labeled, “This is just the beginning.”

This is just the beginning…#AllBite18 pic.twitter.com/g9VnM3fQ46 — M A T T Y I C E™ (@corral_matt) July 22, 2017

Corral has been planning to visit Georgia next week. He had added offers from a number of program after his decommitment, but did not have the massive number of offers that many elite recruits do because he had been committed to USC since February 2016.

Coaches are not allowed to mention unsigned players specifically, but Gators coach Jim McElwain was pretty happy on Twitter.

Corral is ranked No. 7 overall by Rivals currently. According to SEC Country, he would be the highest-ranked Florida quarterback signee ever if he remains in the top 10.

Among the many who congratulated Corral was Jake Allen, a freshman quarterback at Florida who led St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) to a top five ranking in the Super 25 last fall.

@corral_matt congrats brotha. Welcome to the fam!🐊 — Jake Allen (@JakeAllen_12) July 23, 2017

Corral completed 151 of 235 passes for 3,025 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions at Oaks Christian before transferring in the spring. He also ran for seven touchdowns. That followed a sophomore year in which he threw for 3,283 yards and 36 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Corral took part in The Opening Final in Oregon at the start of the month. He plans to finish his high school career at the Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio in January.