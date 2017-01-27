Matt Rhule, Baylor flip yet another in-state recruit, DE Chidi Ogbonnaya

Give Matt Rhule this: Baylor’s new head football coach has not let the moss grow under his feet since landing in Waco. Now his first recruiting class is showing the fruits of that labor.

On Thursday, the Bears added the 20th recruit since Rhule’s arrival with the pledge of three-star defensive end Chidi Ogbonnaya. The Langham Creek star had previously been committed to in-town Houston while he also held scholarship offers from 10 other Division I FBS programs.

Ogbonnaya isn’t Baylor’s biggest get since Rhule’s arrival, but he does add valuable depth to the school’s class. He also comes with impressive size and a frame that could allow him to add more mass. Ogbonnaya is the fourth defensive line commit in Baylor’s class, with three of them at least initially classified as strongside defensive ends.

And, Baylor may not be done quite yet. Give Rhule’s breakneck pace of the past weeks, no one would be surprised to see the Bears land more players on National Signing Day itself.