Matteson, Curle top field at prep ski races

Cole Matteson put together the fastest runs of the day to take first place in boys ski racing Tuesday at Mount Rose.

Matteson, from Galena, had a combined time of 1 minute, 3.1 seconds, to narrowly edge Nick Fischer from Bishop Manogue, who had a 1:03.3. Tommy Corcoran from Galena was third in 1:05.9.

Galena was the top team with 24 points, Manogue was second with 70 followed by Reno with 93.

Cyd Curle from Galena won the girls race with a time of 1:07.1. Gianna Taylor from Manogue was second at 1:07.7, and Brook Michael from Galena took third in 1:12.1.

Galena was the top team with 39 points, followed by Manogue with 56 and Reno with 65.

Racing continues Wednesday at Mount Rose. State championships are scheduled for Feb. 21-22 at Mount Rose, weather permitting.

Tuesday’s Results

Boys

1 Cole Matteson Galena 32.49 30.61 01:03.1

2 Nick Fischer Manogue 31.81 31.46 01:03.3

3 Tommy Corcoran Galena 33.36 32.53 01:05.9

4 Trent Funke Manogue 35.47 33.73 01:09.2

5 Theo Bloch Galena 35.88 33.84 01:09.7

6 Daniel D’Olimpio Wooster 36.09 34.39 01:10.5

7 Nicholas Striejewski Reed 39.26 34.78 01:14.0

8 Marek Hlubucek Galena 34.66 34.86 01:09.5

9 Bodie Glavish Sage 43.23 35 01:18.2

10 Jack Sambrailo Manogue 40.13 35.49 01:15.6

Girls

1 Cyd Curle Galena 32.44 34.64 01:07.1

2 Gianna Taylor Manogue 32.76 34.96 01:07.7

3 Brook Michael Galena 35.42 36.69 01:12.1

4 Savannah Martin Span 41.68 36.81 01:18.5

5 Ainsley Hickenbottom Manogue 38.68 37.52 01:16.2

6 Taylor Michael Galena 38.15 37.93 01:16.1

7 Maddie Najima Reno 37.2 37.95 01:15.2

8 Hana Kamler Reno 37.56 39.33 01:16.9

9 Elena Albregt’s Sage 39.11 40.11 01:19.2

10 Katie Evans Wooster 39.57 40.39 01:20.0

Boys Team Scores

1.Galena 24

2.Manogue 70

3.Reno 93

4.Wooster 128

5.Spanish Springs 156

6.Reed 169

7.McQueen 180

8.Sage Ridge 190

9.North Valleys 195

10.ROP 340

11.Damonte 362

Girls Team Scores

1.Galena 39

2.Manogue 56

3.Reno 65

4.Wooster 108

5.Reed 135

6.Spanish Springs 140

7.McQueen 226

8.Sage Ridge 229

9.North Valleys 251

10. Damonte Ranch 275