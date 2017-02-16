Matteson, Curle top field at prep ski racing

Cole Matteson won the high school ski race for the second consecutive day, with a combined time of 1 minute, 2.9 seconds, Wednesday at Mount Rose.

Galena skiers swept the top three spots as Tommy Corcoran was second in 1:04.7 and Marek Hlubucek was third in 1:05.5.

Galena won the team race with 28 points, followed by Bishop Manogue with 79 and Reno with 97.

In the girls race, Cyd Curle, from Galena, also repeated as winner, posting a time of 1:07.3. Savannah Martin from Spanish Springs was second with a combined time of 1:10.7 and Mackenzie Lee, Spanish Springs, was third in 1:11.8.

Reno won the team race with 66 points, followed by Galena with 70 and Manogue with 73.

The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 21-22 at Mount Rose.

Boys

Top 10 Wednesday

1 Cole Matteson Galena 29.99 32.95 01:02.9

2 Tommy Corcoran Galena 30.83 33.91 01:04.7

3 Marek Hlubucek Galena 31.43 34.03 01:05.5

4 Trent Funke Manogue 30.3 34.13 01:04.4

5 Bodie Glavish Sage 31.15 34.27 01:05.4

6 Theo Bloch Galena 32.46 35.12 01:07.6

7 Daniel D’Olimpio Wooster 32.33 35.14 01:07.5

8 Kyler Cavin Span 33.05 35.32 01:08.4

9 Nicholas Striejewski Reed 32.62 35.53 01:08.2

10 Jack Sambrailo Manogue 31.97 35.75 01:07.7

Boys Team Scores

1. Galena 28

2. Manogue 79

3. Reno 97

4. Wooster 136

5. McQueen 142

6. Spanish Springs 149

7. Reed 178

8. Sage Ridge 182

9. North Valleys 211

10. Damonte 295

11. ROP 306

Top 10 Girls

1 Cyd Curle Galena 34.4 32.88 01:07.3

2 Savannah Martin SpSprings 36.26 34.46 01:10.7

3 Mackenzie Lee Sp.Springs 36.61 35.15 01:11.8

4 Gianna Taylor Manogue 36.59 35.42 01:12.0

5 Hana Kamler Reno 38.16 35.47 01:13.6

6 Ainsley Hickenbottom Manogue 39.44 35.5 01:14.9

7 Katie Evans Wooster 37.64 35.96 01:13.6

8 Katie Fisher Manogue 38.08 36.75 01:14.8

9 Maddie Najima Reno 38.26 36.85 01:15.1

10 Anya Bensing Reno 39.2 36.91 01:16.1

Girls Team Scores

1. Reno 66

2. Galena 70

3. Manogue 73

4. Spanish Springs 81

5. Wooster 119

6. Reed 134

7. McQueen 148

8. Sage Ridge 234

9. North Valleys 239

10. Damonte Ranch 241