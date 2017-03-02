Matteson, Taylor top field in slalom at state skiing

Even though not quite at their best, the Galena girls proved they are the team to beat.

Galena set a record for points scored, 21, on the first day of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association state ski championships, by having four of the top five finishers, and five of the top seven, in the girls slalom held Wednesday at Mt. Rose Ski Resort.

Bishop Manogue junior Gigi Taylor was first with a time of 1 minute, 3.8 seconds over two runs on the course set up on the Slide side.

Taylor, who raced for the Alpine Meadows team, said the snow was soft on a warm day at Mt. Rose, but she was lucky to have one of the early runs.

“It wasn’t shredded or anything, it was pretty fun,” Taylor said of the course.

Galena sophomore Cyd Curle, the defending overall combined champion, was second with a time of 1:05.0, even though she was not feeling completely healthy.

Taylor said she prefers slalom over the giant slalom, while Curle is stronger in the giant slalom, where the gates are spaced at a greater distance to each other than in slalom.

Curle won the girls giant slalom last year and Taylor was second.

The Galena boys were nearly as impressive Wednesday, scoring 24 points to win the boys team team slalom title.

Galena sophomore Cole Matteson was the top boys finisher in the slalom, with a time of 1:01.7.

Matteson is peaking at the right time.

“I did not think I was going to win because I only won my first high school race a couple weeks ago,” Matteson said.

Manogue junior Nick Fischer was second Wednesday in 1:04.5 and Galena’s Tommy Corcoran was third in 1:05.1.

Defending overall champion Matt Smallhouse, who has been racing in a Europe junior series, appeared to catch an edge and skied off the course about halfway through his second run Wednesday.

In the boys giant slalom last year at state, Smallhouse won the boys title and Fischer was second.

The Bishop Manogue girls are the defending team champions. Galena is the defending boys team champion.

Matteson did not race on the Galena team last year because he was injured.

The state ski championships conclude with the giant slalom on Thursday, also on the Slide side at Mt. Rose.

The girls begin with their first run at 11 a.m., then the boys first run starts at noon. The girls second run is scheduled for 1 p.m., followed by the boys second run at 2 p.m., and then the awards ceremony at 3 p.m. at the lodge on the Slide side.

NIAA State Ski Championships

At Mt. Rose

Slalom, Wednesday

Girls Team Scores: Galena 21; Reno 66; Manogue 70; Spanish Springs 106; Wooster 140.

Top 10 Girls Slalom

1 Gigi Taylor, Manogue, 31.31 32.44 01:03.8

2 Cyd Curle, Galena, 32.02 32.94 01:05.0

3 Nariah Hall, Galena, 34.26 33.44 01:07.7

4 Mimi Hanson, Galena, 34.22 35.59 01:09.8

5 Brook Michael, Galena, 35.23 35.2 01:10.4

6 Sophia Maclean, Manogue, 34.99 35.45 01:10.4

7 Taylor Michael, Galena, 34.85 36.07 01:10.9

8 Anna Hayes, Reno, 34.69 36.5 01:11.2

9 Savannah Martin, Span.Springs, 35.06 36.18 01:11.2

Boys Team Scores: Galena 24; Manogue 74; Spanish Springs 98; Reno 103; Wooster 142.

Top 10 Boys Slalom

1 Cole Matteson, Galena, 32.35 29.37 01:01.7

2 Nick Fisher, Manogue, 34.9 29.63 01:04.5

3 Tommy Corcoran, Galena, 33.81 31.25 01:05.1

4 Theo Bloch, Galena, 35.61 32.47 01:08.1

5 Bodie Glavish, Sage Ridge, 36.92 31.91 01:08.8

6 Marek Hlubucek, Galena, 35.65 33.22 01:08.9

7 Chase Martin, Span.Springs, 36.94 33.53 01:10.5

8 Nathan Francis, Reno, 37.18 34.52 01:11.7

9 Dawson Smith, Manogue, 37.93 35.07 01:13.0

10 Evan Bloch, Galena, 38.75 34.58 01:13.3.