Matthews, Earl hit milestones; Davis and Robin place at Eastern States Classic

The Eastern States Classic attracted the top scholastic wrestlers from five states.

When it was all said and done on Saturday, four area grapplers proved they are among the region’s best. Along the way, two of them hit personal milestones.

Isaac Matthews (160 pounds) of Roy C. Ketcham High School, Randy Earl (126) of John Jay, Kyle Davis (195) of Beacon and Arlington’s Dennis Robin (99) all medaled at the tournament, which was held at SUNY Sullivan in Loch Sheldrake.

Matthews defeated Nick Bushey of Peru 8-4 in the quarterfinals, but lost to Noah Grover of Warsaw by pinfall in the semifinals. He placed fourth, and surpassed 100 career wins.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for him,” Ketcham coach Josh Shoemaker said of Matthews, who began his career wrestling for Highland. “He came into our program with 30 wins in two years, and for him to do what he did is just exceptional.”

Earl beat Lucas King of New Hartford 2-0 in the quarterfinals, but took a 5-3 loss in overtime to Wantagh’s Justin Vines. But, Earl not only broke John Jay’s program win record (196 set by Dale White), but hit the landmark of 200 career wins.

Patriots coach Jamie Weaver could not have been happier.

“To hit (200 wins), I can’t even explain the words,” Weaver said. “He worked so hard for many years now. He didn’t make a big deal out of it, but I know deep down inside, it was for him.”

Davis (195) lost in the quarterfinals to Elijah Rodriguez of Long Beach, but placed fifth. Robin (99) finished eighth, taking a loss in his final match by pinfall to Brock Delsignore of South Glens Falls.

