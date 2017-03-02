Maull steps down as St. Georges football coach

The only head football coach St. Georges Technical High School has ever had is stepping down.

J.D. Maull announced his resignation on Wednesday, after coaching the Hawks since the school’s inception in 2006.

“I’m tired,” Maull said. “It’s been 11 years. I’m tired, and I can’t give the full commitment that I’ve given in years past. Everybody knows I live downstate, and the drive is a killer.

“I just can’t give the time commitment. Football is a year-round job. For you to be good, you’ve got to do it year round, and I just can’t make the commitment anymore.”

Maull coached a freshman team the first year, then a junior varsity the second year. The Hawks went 2-8 in their first varsity season in 2008 – playing only four Delaware opponents – then went 1-9 in 2009.

Since then, Maull’s teams have racked up a 68-14 record over the last seven seasons. The Hawks put together undefeated regular seasons in 2012 and 2014, and reached the DIAA Division II championship game twice, falling to Hodgson in 2013 and Howard in 2015.

“I don’t know how many coaches have come in and started a football program from scratch, and I was blessed to be able to do that,” Maull said. “It’s been a great run. I’ve had a great time coaching at St. Georges.”

Maull said some of his fondest memories have been battling against fellow vo-tech rival Hodgson. The teams met several times with the Blue Hen Flight B title on the line.

“I’m going to miss going against Frank Moffett at Hodgson,” Maull said. “That was a great rivalry, and I really enjoyed competing versus Frank. I’m going to miss that, and obviously, I’m going to miss the interaction with kids.”

St. Georges’ increasing enrollment pushed the Hawks into Division I and Blue Hen Flight A starting with the next school year, but Maull said that played no role in his decision. The 38-year-old, who lives in Milton, will continue to teach physical education at St. Georges. And he is leaving the door open to coaching again in the future.

“I’m going to take some time off, get my master’s degree,” Maull said. “I have no problem helping the younger coaches in our building, but I’m going to work on my education.”

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ