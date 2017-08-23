Maxwell Club National High School Player of the Year watch list revealed

The top 100 players in the country have been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Football Club’s National High School Player of the Year, which is presented annually to the nation’s best scholastic football player.

The announcement was made Wednesday by the Maxwell Football Club and presenting sponsor adidas.

Last year’s winner was Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) quarterback Tate Martell. The award was first presented in 2007.

Players on the watch list have been selected by the Maxwell Football Club National Selection Committee. Players can be added and subtracted to the season so the winner could be a player not currently listed.

The 16 semifinalists will be announced Nov. 14 and the six finalists will be revealed Dec. 14. The winner will be announced Jan. 17 and presented at the Maxwell’s national awards gala on March 9 in Atlantic City, N.J.

Here are the players on the list: