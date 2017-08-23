Maxwell Club National High School Player of the Year watch list revealed

The top 100 players in the country have been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Football Club’s National High School Player of the Year, which is presented annually to the nation’s best scholastic football player.
The announcement was made Wednesday by the Maxwell Football Club and presenting sponsor adidas.
Last year’s winner was Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) quarterback Tate Martell. The award was first presented in 2007.
Players on the watch list have been selected by the Maxwell Football Club National Selection Committee. Players can be added and subtracted to the season so the winner could be a player not currently listed.
The 16 semifinalists will be announced Nov. 14 and the six finalists will be revealed Dec. 14. The winner will be announced Jan. 17 and presented at the Maxwell’s national awards gala on March 9 in Atlantic City, N.J.
Here are the players on the list:
|Name
|Pos.
|School
|City
|State
|Jordyn Adams
|WR
|Green Hope
|Cary
|NC
|Jayson Ademilola
|DL
|St. Peter’s Prep
|Jersey City
|NJ
|Derek Allen
|DB
|Lassiter
|Marietta
|GA
|Adam Anderson
|LB
|Rome
|Rome
|GA
|Eyabi Anoma
|DL
|St. Frances Academy
|Baltimore
|MD
|William Barnes
|OL
|Apopka
|Apopka
|FL
|Josh Belk
|DL
|Lewisville
|Richburg
|SC
|Tyson Campbell
|DB
|American Heritage School
|Plantation
|FL
|Jackson Carman
|OL
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|OH
|JaMarr Chase
|WR
|Archbishop Rummel
|Metairie
|LA
|Anthony Cook
|DB
|Lamar
|Houston
|TX
|James Cook
|RB
|Miami Central
|Miami
|FL
|Jacob Copeland
|WR
|Escambia
|Pensacola
|FL
|Matt Corral
|QB
|Long Beach Polytechnic
|Long Beach
|CA
|Chase Cota
|WR
|South Medford
|Medford
|OR
|Brenton Cox
|DL
|Stockbridge
|Stockbridge
|GA
|Brennan Eagles
|WR
|Alief Taylor
|Houston
|TX
|Emil Ekiyor
|OL
|Cathedral
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Greg Emerson
|DL
|Northside
|Jackson
|TN
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Harrison
|Kennesaw
|GA
|Luke Ford
|TE
|Carterville
|Carterville
|IL
|BJ Foster
|DB
|Angleton
|Angleton
|TX
|Dallas Gant
|LB
|St. John’s Jesuit
|Toledo
|OH
|Palaie Gaoteote
|LB
|Bishop Gorman
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Joey Gatewood
|ATH
|Bartram Trail
|Jacksonville
|FL
|Jaelen Gill
|RB
|Westerville South
|Westerville
|OH
|Jalen Green
|DB
|Heights
|Houston
|TX
|Houston Griffiith
|DB
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
|Olaijah Griffin
|DB
|Mission Viejo
|Mission Viejo
|CA
|Jalen Hall
|WR
|Long Beach Polytechnic
|Long Beach
|CA
|KJ Henry
|DL
|West Forsyth
|Clemmons
|NC
|Deontrey Hill
|OL
|Houston County
|Warner Robins
|GA
|Dax Hollifield
|LB
|Shelby
|Shelby
|NC
|Talanoa Hufanga
|ATH
|Crescent Valley
|Corvallis
|OR
|Kearis Jackson
|WR
|Peach County
|Fort Valley
|GA
|Josh Jobe
|DB
|Cheshire Academy
|Cheshire
|CT
|Tyreke Johnson
|DB
|Trinity Christian Academy
|Jacksonville
|FL
|Harold Joiner
|RB
|Mountain Brook
|Birmingham
|AL
|Emory Jones
|QB
|Heard County
|Franklin
|GA
|Matthew Jones
|OL
|Erasmus Hall
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Brevin Jordan
|TE
|Bishop Gorman
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Kelvin Joseph
|DB
|Scotlandville Magnet
|Baton Rouge
|LA
|Cameron Jurgens
|WR
|Beatrice
|Beatrice
|NE
|Phil Jurkovec
|QB
|Pine-Richland
|Gibsonia
|PA
|Brandon Kaho
|LB
|Reno
|Reno
|NV
|Derion Kendrick
|WR
|South Pointe
|Rock Hill
|SC
|Zack Kuntz
|TE
|Camp Hill
|Camp Hill
|PA
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Cartersville
|Cartersville
|GA
|Lorenzo Lingard
|RB
|University
|Orange City
|FL
|Anthony Lytton
|DB
|Dr. Henry Wise
|Upper Marlboro
|MD
|Terrace Marshall
|WR
|Parkway
|Bossier City
|LA
|Cade Mays
|OL
|Knoxville Catholic
|Knoxville
|TN
|Cameron McGrone
|LB
|Lawrence Central
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|Centennial
|Corona
|CA
|Teradja Mitchell
|LB
|Bishop Sullivan Catholic
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|Azeez Ojulari
|DL
|Marietta
|Marietta
|GA
|Leon O’Neal
|DB
|Cypress Springs
|Cypress
|TX
|DeMarvion Overshown
|DB
|Arp
|Arp
|TX
|Micah Parsons
|DL
|Harrisburg
|Harrisburg
|PA
|Ronnie Perkins
|DL
|Lutheran North
|Saint Louis
|MO
|Ricky Person
|RB
|Heritage
|Wake Forest
|NC
|JJ Peterson
|LB
|Colquitt County
|Moultrie
|GA
|Nick Petit-Fre’re
|OL
|Berkeley Prep
|Tampa
|FL
|T.J. Pledger
|RB
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
|Mark Pope
|WR
|Miami Southridge
|Miami
|FL
|Josh Proctor
|DB
|Owasso
|Owasso
|OK
|Brendan Radley-Hiles
|DB
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
|Cameron Rising
|QB
|Newbury Park
|Newbury Park
|CA
|Justin Rogers
|QB
|Parkway
|Bossier City
|LA
|Justyn Ross
|WR
|Central
|Phenix City
|AL
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|Lindenhurst
|Lindenhurst
|NY
|Jamaree Salyer
|OL
|Pace Academy
|Atlanta
|GA
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|DB
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|Fort Lauderdale
|FL
|Penei Sewell
|OL
|Desert Hills
|Saint George
|UT
|Justin Shorter
|WR
|South Brunswick
|Monmouth Junction
|NJ
|Jacob Sirmon
|QB
|Bothell
|Bothell
|WA
|Ricky Slade
|RB
|C.D. Hylton
|Woodbridge
|VA
|Tyreke Smith
|DL
|Cleveland Heights
|Cleveland
|OH
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|Mater Dei
|Santa Ana
|CA
|Caden Sterns
|DB
|Byron H. Steele III
|Cibolo
|TX
|Patrick Surtain Jr.
|DB
|American Heritage School
|Plantation
|FL
|Ron Tatum
|DL
|Putnum City
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|Isaac Taylor-Stuart
|DB
|Helix
|San Diego
|CA
|Master Teague
|RB
|Blackman
|Murfreesboro
|TN
|Xavier Thomas
|DL
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
|Michael Thompson
|DL
|Parkway North
|Saint Louis
|MO
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|QB
|Bishop Gorman
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Channing Tindall
|LB
|Spring Valley
|Columbia
|SC
|Tommy Togiai
|DL
|Highland
|Pocatello
|ID
|Slomon Tuliaupupu
|LB
|Mater Dei
|Santa Ana
|CA
|Taron Vincent
|DL
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Episcopal
|Bellaire
|TX
|Brey Walker
|OL
|Westmoore
|Moore
|OK
|Justin Watkins
|WR
|East Ridge
|Clermont
|FL
|Zamir White
|RB
|Scotland County
|Laurinburg
|NC
|Devon Williams
|ATH
|Antelope Valley
|Lancaster
|CA
|Xavier Williams
|ATH
|Chaminade-Madonna College Prep
|Hollywood
|FL
|Payton Wilson
|LB
|Orange
|Hillsborough
|NC
|Jaiden Woodbey
|DB
|St. John Bosco
|Bellflower
|CA
|Colson Yankoff
|QB
|Coeur d’Alene
|Coeur d’Alene
|ID