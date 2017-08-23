USA Today Sports

Maxwell Club National High School Player of the Year watch list revealed

Maxwell Club National High School Player of the Year watch list revealed

News

Maxwell Club National High School Player of the Year watch list revealed

The top 100 players in the country have been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Football Club’s National High School Player of the Year, which is presented annually to the nation’s best scholastic football player.

The announcement was made Wednesday by the Maxwell Football Club and presenting sponsor adidas.

Last year’s winner was Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) quarterback Tate Martell. The award was first presented in 2007.

Players on the watch list have been selected by the Maxwell Football Club National Selection Committee. Players can be added and subtracted to the season so the winner could be a player not currently listed.

The 16 semifinalists will be announced Nov. 14 and the six finalists will be revealed Dec. 14. The winner will be announced Jan. 17 and presented at the Maxwell’s national awards gala on March 9 in Atlantic City, N.J.

Here are the players on the list:

Name Pos. School City State
Jordyn Adams WR Green Hope Cary NC
Jayson Ademilola DL St. Peter’s Prep Jersey City NJ
Derek Allen DB Lassiter Marietta GA
Adam Anderson LB Rome Rome GA
Eyabi Anoma DL St. Frances Academy Baltimore MD
William Barnes OL Apopka Apopka FL
Josh Belk DL Lewisville Richburg SC
Tyson Campbell DB American Heritage School Plantation FL
Jackson Carman OL Fairfield Fairfield OH
JaMarr Chase WR Archbishop Rummel Metairie LA
Anthony Cook DB Lamar Houston TX
James Cook RB Miami Central Miami FL
Jacob Copeland WR Escambia Pensacola FL
Matt Corral QB Long Beach Polytechnic Long Beach CA
Chase Cota WR South Medford Medford OR
Brenton Cox DL Stockbridge Stockbridge GA
Brennan Eagles WR Alief Taylor Houston TX
Emil Ekiyor OL Cathedral Indianapolis IN
Greg Emerson DL Northside Jackson TN
Justin Fields QB Harrison Kennesaw GA
Luke Ford TE Carterville Carterville IL
BJ Foster DB Angleton Angleton TX
Dallas Gant LB St. John’s Jesuit Toledo OH
Palaie Gaoteote LB Bishop Gorman Las Vegas NV
Joey Gatewood ATH Bartram Trail Jacksonville FL
Jaelen Gill RB Westerville South Westerville OH
Jalen Green DB Heights Houston TX
Houston Griffiith DB IMG Academy Bradenton FL
Olaijah Griffin DB Mission Viejo Mission Viejo CA
Jalen Hall WR Long Beach Polytechnic Long Beach CA
KJ Henry DL West Forsyth Clemmons NC
Deontrey Hill OL Houston County Warner Robins GA
Dax Hollifield LB Shelby Shelby NC
Talanoa Hufanga ATH Crescent Valley Corvallis OR
Kearis Jackson WR Peach County Fort Valley GA
Josh Jobe DB Cheshire Academy Cheshire CT
Tyreke Johnson DB Trinity Christian Academy Jacksonville FL
Harold Joiner RB Mountain Brook Birmingham AL
Emory Jones QB Heard County Franklin GA
Matthew Jones OL Erasmus Hall Brooklyn NY
Brevin Jordan TE Bishop Gorman Las Vegas NV
Kelvin Joseph DB Scotlandville Magnet Baton Rouge LA
Cameron Jurgens WR Beatrice Beatrice NE
Phil Jurkovec QB Pine-Richland Gibsonia PA
Brandon Kaho LB Reno Reno NV
Derion Kendrick WR South Pointe Rock Hill SC
Zack Kuntz TE Camp Hill Camp Hill PA
Trevor Lawrence QB Cartersville Cartersville GA
Lorenzo Lingard RB University Orange City FL
Anthony Lytton DB Dr. Henry Wise Upper Marlboro MD
Terrace Marshall WR Parkway Bossier City LA
Cade  Mays OL Knoxville Catholic Knoxville TN
Cameron McGrone LB Lawrence Central Indianapolis IN
Tanner McKee QB Centennial Corona CA
Teradja Mitchell LB Bishop Sullivan Catholic Virginia Beach VA
Azeez Ojulari DL Marietta Marietta GA
Leon O’Neal DB Cypress Springs Cypress TX
DeMarvion Overshown DB Arp Arp TX
Micah Parsons DL Harrisburg Harrisburg PA
Ronnie Perkins DL Lutheran North Saint Louis MO
Ricky Person RB Heritage Wake Forest NC
JJ Peterson LB Colquitt County Moultrie GA
Nick Petit-Fre’re OL Berkeley Prep Tampa FL
T.J. Pledger RB IMG Academy Bradenton FL
Mark Pope WR Miami Southridge Miami FL
Josh Proctor DB Owasso Owasso OK
Brendan Radley-Hiles DB IMG Academy Bradenton FL
Cameron Rising QB Newbury Park Newbury Park CA
Justin Rogers QB Parkway Bossier City LA
Justyn Ross WR Central Phenix City AL
Jeremy Ruckert TE Lindenhurst Lindenhurst NY
Jamaree Salyer OL Pace Academy Atlanta GA
Asante Samuel Jr. DB St. Thomas Aquinas Fort Lauderdale FL
Penei Sewell OL Desert Hills Saint George UT
Justin Shorter WR South Brunswick Monmouth Junction NJ
Jacob Sirmon QB Bothell Bothell WA
Ricky Slade RB C.D. Hylton Woodbridge VA
Tyreke Smith DL Cleveland Heights Cleveland OH
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Mater Dei Santa Ana CA
Caden Sterns DB Byron H. Steele III Cibolo TX
Patrick Surtain Jr. DB American Heritage School Plantation FL
Ron  Tatum DL Putnum City Oklahoma City OK
Isaac Taylor-Stuart DB Helix San Diego CA
Master Teague RB Blackman Murfreesboro TN
Xavier Thomas DL IMG Academy Bradenton FL
Michael Thompson DL Parkway North Saint Louis MO
Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB Bishop Gorman Las Vegas NV
Channing Tindall LB Spring Valley Columbia SC
Tommy Togiai DL Highland Pocatello ID
Slomon Tuliaupupu LB Mater Dei Santa Ana CA
Taron Vincent DL IMG Academy Bradenton FL
Jaylen Waddle WR Episcopal Bellaire TX
Brey Walker OL Westmoore Moore OK
Justin Watkins WR East Ridge Clermont FL
Zamir White RB Scotland County Laurinburg NC
Devon Williams ATH Antelope Valley Lancaster CA
Xavier Williams ATH Chaminade-Madonna College Prep Hollywood FL
Payton Wilson LB Orange Hillsborough NC
Jaiden Woodbey DB St. John Bosco Bellflower CA
Colson Yankoff QB Coeur d’Alene Coeur d’Alene ID

 

, , , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home