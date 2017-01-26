Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

Mayfield beats KCD in boys All 'A' Classic

KCD basketball player Anthony "J.R." Mathis

KCD basketball player Anthony "J.R." Mathis

Conner Guthrie scored 25 points and his twin Carson Guthrie added 21 points as the Mayfield High School boys basketball team beat Kentucky Country Day 85-73 on Thursday morning in the first round of the All “A” Classic state tournament at the Frankfort Convention Center.

Mayfield (16-5) shot 63 percent overall (34 of 54), including 72 percent (18 of 25) in the second half, and advanced to face Russellville in Friday’s 5 p.m. quarterfinal.

Brothers Solomon Mathis (22 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals) and J.R. Mathis (20 points, six rebounds, four assists) led KCD (7-9). Hayden Kraus added 18 points and five rebounds.

Mayfield never trailed after the first quarter and led by as many as 19 points, 64-45, early in the fourth quarter before the Bearcats made a final push. The Cardinals finished with a 56-38 advantage in points in the paint.

MAYFIELD 85, KENTUCKY COUNTRY DAY 73

Mayfield (16-5) – Conner Guthrie 25p, 4s, 3b; Jordan Harrison 5p; Anton Lumson 12p, 7r, 6a; Carson Guthrie 21p, 6r, 6a; Kent Trey Matthews 9p, 6a; Alonzo Daniels 2p; Desean Jones 11p.

Kentucky Country Day (7-9) – Solomon Mathis 22p, 3s; J.R. Mathis 20p, 6r, 4a; Hayden Kraus 18p; Wilder Brice 4p; Cedric Cosby 9p.

, , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

Latest News