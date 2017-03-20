Maygen McGrath's performances get South Salem off to strong start

While most pitchers were only hoping of getting a few innings in, Maygen McGrath asserted herself as an early-season force.

The junior pitcher from South Salem struck out 14 and allowed one hit in Wednesday’s 4-0 win against Milwaukie and hit a two-run double and struck out 16 in Thursdays’ 5-1 win against Lake Oswego.

This is the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mid-Valley weekly watch list:

Taylor Holmquist, West Salem softball: The sophomore outfielder had a double and a triple in Tuesday’s 23-18 win against Sandy and had two RBI in Friday’s 10-7 loss to North Medford.

Will Tsukamaki, North Salem baseball: The sophomore pitcher/infielder had two hits in Thursday’s 4-0 loss to Glencoe.

Peyton Shimanek, Central softball: The junior pitcher was 2 for 2 with four RBI in Thursdays’ 17-0 win against North Marion.

Kelsie Walker, Stayton softball: The junior pitcher was 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI in Thursday’s 10-0 win against Cottage Grove.

Alley Jones, Blanchet softball: The sophomore third baseman was 3 for 4 with three RBI in Thursday’s 7-2 win against Amity.

Rheanna McDaniel, Scio softball: The sophomore had three RBI in Thursday’s 6-3 win against Pleasant Hill.