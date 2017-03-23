McCabe leads WBCA all-state selections

Jordan McCabe of Kaukauna was a unanimous selection to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state team this season.

The junior guard for the Ghosts, who led the Fox Valley Association in scoring with 25.1 points a game this season, made the all-state first team in Division 2.

Kimberly senior Will Chevalier made the WBCA all-state first team in Division 1, senior Ryan Krueger of Hortonville made the first team in Division 2, junior Hunter Plamann of Xavier made first team in Division 3 and senior Nate Schmidt of Shiocton made first team in Division 4.

Xavier junior Sam Ferris was an honorable-mention selection in Division 3 and Hilbert senior Kody Krueger earned honorable mention in Division 5.

La Crosse Central’s Kobe King, who led the Red Raiders to the Division 2 state championship and a 26-2 overall record, was chosen Mr. Basketball as the state’s player of the year.

The 6-foot-4 King averaged 26.5 points and 9.0 rebounds a game. He shot 62.5 percent from the field.

King, who has committed to play at the University of Wisconsin, scored 28 points as La Crosse Central beat Cedarburg 55-53 in the state title game Saturday.

DIVISION 1

First team: Drew Blair, Jr., Stevens Point; Will Chevalier, Sr., Kimberly; Trevell Cunningham, Sr., Arrowhead; Tryee Eady, Sr., Middleton; Tyrese Haliburton, Jr., Oshkosh North; Joey Hauser, Jr., Stevens Point; Chris Knight, Sr., Madison Memorial; Terrence Lewis, Sr., Milwaukee Riverside; Luke Loewe, Sr., Fond du Lac; Gage Malensek, So., Brookfield Central; Koreem Ozier, Sr., Racine Case.

Honorable mention: Brandon Hau, Sr., Mukwonago; Andrew Lewis, Sr., Milwaukee Vincent; Storm Murphy, Sr., Middleton; Jordan Nolle, Sr., Bay Port; Marlon Ruffin, Jr., Sun Prairie; Ben Seefeld, Sr., Arrowhead; Drew Yetka, Sr., Oak Creek.

DIVISION 2

First team: John Diener, Jr., Cedarburg; Alou Dillon, Sr., Wauwatosa West; Tyler Herro, Jr., Whitnall; Bailey Kale, Sr., La Crosse Central; Kobe King, Sr., La Crosse Central; Ryan Krueger, Sr., Hortonville; Mitch Listau, Jr., Waunakee; Deontay Long, So., Milwaukee Washington; Jordan McCabe, Jr., Kaukauna; Garrett Nelson, Sr., Beaver Dam.

Honorable mention: Jordan Anderson, Sr., Milwaukee North; Jay Gentry, Jr., Brown Deer; Tyler Hughes, Sr., Onalaska; Jordan Johnson, Sr., Cedarburg; Nick Klug, Jr., Burlington; Aidan Nordquist, Sr., Pewaukee; Kevion Taylor, Sr., Whitnall; Bryce TeKulve, Sr., Luxemburg-Casco.

DIVISION 3

First team: Alex Arians, Sr., Edgewood; Brennen Banks, Sr., Evansville; Xavier Cummings, Sr., Hayward; Marcus Domask, So., Waupun; Alec Fruin, Sr., Beloit Turner; Owen Hamilton, Sr., Prescott; Eddie Muench, Sr., Ripon; Hunter Plamann, Jr., Xavier; Alex Ranney, Sr., Lake Mills; Bennett Vander Plas, Sr., Ripon.

Honorable mention: Nolan Beirne, Sr., New Holstein; Trequan Carrington, So., Martin Luther; Sam Ferris, Jr., Xavier; Luke Goedeke, Sr., Valders; Tarren Hall, Sr., Mauston; Donnell Kelly, Sr., Adams-Friendship; Nick LeCaptain, Sr., Southern Door; Alex Setzer, Sr., Brookfield Academy; Jesse Solberg, Sr., Westby; Adam Wehking, Sr., Marshall.

DIVISION 4

First team: Terrance Banyard, Sr., Destiny; J.C. Butler, Jr., The Prairie School; Trevor Cook, Sr., Washburn; Evan Ganther, Sr., Lourdes Academy; Drew Gunnink, Sr., Laconia; DeAndre Johns, Sr., Kenosha St. Joseph; Sarion McGee, Sr., Destiny; Nate Schmidt, Sr., Shiocton; Mitchel Schneider, Jr., Roncalli; Will Schwartz, Sr., Darlington.

Honorable mention: Brady Booth, Sr., Stanley-Boyd; Cullen Brooks, Jr., New Glarus; Erik Christopherson, Sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Seth Hause, Sr., Stanley-Boyd; Nicholas Henke, Jr., Pardeeville; Garrett Hoffmann, Sr., Ozaukee; Tresean Jordan, Sr., Young Coggs Prep; Bryce Pedrin, Sr., Howards Grove; Caleb Weinfurter, Sr., Auburndale; Gunner Wilder, Jr., Cameron; Darryl Williams, Sr., Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.

DIVISION 5

First team: Hayden Baughman, Jr., McDonell Central; Dylan Bunders, Sr., Almond-Bancroft; Neal Cerveny, Sr., Gresham; Tyler Fuerlinger, Sr., Columbus Catholic; Caiden Haake, Sr., Alma/Pepin; A.J. Hendrickson, Sr., Pecatonica; Matthew Myers, Sr., Barneveld; Alex Ohde, Sr., McDonell Central; Luke Reader, Jr., Bangor; Hunter Schultz, Sr., Columbus Catholic.

Honorable mention: Joe Grundhoffer, Jr., Assumption; Connor Heise, Sr., Lena; Kayne Korger, Sr., Augusta; Kody Krueger, Sr., Hilbert; John Ross Linscheid, Sr., Highland; Hunter Matye, Sr., Shullsburg; Joseph Meyer, Sr., Shullsburg; Nick Payne, Sr., Seneca; Drew Rohde, Sr., Prentice; Sawyer Rosner, Sr., Phelps; Wesley Schiek, Jr., Valley Christian; Davin Stricker, Sr., Mellen.